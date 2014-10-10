Global Infertility Testing Market is expected to reach 22,421.79 million by 2024 from 13,347.10 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period to 2026.

Infertility Testing Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Infertility Testing Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Biozhena Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Alere Inc., SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmBH, Proctor & Gamble, SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The major factors driving the growth of this market are significant decline in fertility rates, increasing number of fertility clinics, rising public awareness among the female population, increasing number of gynaecological disorders and technological advancements and innovative testing products. On the other hand, high cost of ovulation testing and accuracy issues with testing kits may hinder the growth of the market.

In October 2016, Episona Inc., an epigenetics data company which deals in improving the reproductive health launched the Seed, an innovative new male fertility test. Seed analyzes epigenetic changes on DNA to personalize fertility treatment and potentially decrease time to pregnancy.

In December 2016, Medical Electronic Systems (MES), manufacturer of commercial-grade automated semen analyzers and gold standard in automated semen analysis launched the YO Home Sperm Test. It is the first home male fertility test kit powered by a smartphone platform and supported by an interactive app experience complete with sperm education, animations and sperm trivia.

The Merck KGaA is going to dominate the global infertility market followed by Procter & Gamble, bioMérieux and other players operating in this market are include Babystart Ltd, among others.

Segmentation:

By Type (Female Infertility Testing, Male Infertility Testing),

(Female Infertility Testing, Male Infertility Testing), By Test Kits (Human Follicular Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Urine Test Kits, Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test Kits, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Hormone Blood Test Kits, Others),

(Human Follicular Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Urine Test Kits, Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test Kits, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Hormone Blood Test Kits, Others), By Prescription Mode (Prescription-Based, Over The Counter (OTC) Based),

(Prescription-Based, Over The Counter (OTC) Based), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Pharmacies & Drug Stores),

(Hospitals Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Pharmacies & Drug Stores), By End User (Fertility Centers, Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Cryobanks),

(Fertility Centers, Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Cryobanks), Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

