Global Infection Control Market accounted to USD 15.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period to 2026.

Infection Control Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Dun & Bradstreet, Inc., KCWW, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Allegion plc., TSO3, BD, Cardinal Health, Ansell and PAUL HARTMANN AG among others

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

Concerns Related To The Safety of Instruments

Emerging Nations

Purification and Sterilization of Advanced Medical Instruments

Some of the major players operating in global infection control market are Steris Corporation, Cantel Medical, 3M, Getinge AB, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Danaher, Ecolab, WSP, Metall Zug AG, Cantel Medical, Sterigenics International LLC, HYH, MATACHANA GROUP, among others

Segmentation:

By Product (Disinfection Products {Disinfectants, Medical Nonwovens, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessing Products}, Sterilization Products [Sterilization Equipment {Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization}, Radiation Sterilization, Filtration], Consumables and Accessories [Sterilization Indicators, Sterilant Cassettes, Others]}),

By Services (In-House Sterilization, Control Sterilization Services),

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others),

Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

The global infection control market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infection control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

