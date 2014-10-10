Global clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Clinical Trial Imaging Market research report provides a detailed synopsis on the study for market and how it is impacting the industry. To put marketplace clearly into the focus of clients, most up to date market insights and analysis are provided via this report. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with this market research report. The excellence and transparency continued in this Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market report makes achieve the trust and reliance of the member companies and customers.

Some of the major players operating in this market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 21 st March 2018, Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, a FDA and ISO certified medical imaging that provides services in support of Phase I-IV clinical trials completed a very large 12,480 read pivotal oncology clinical trial. Such operational excellence and efficiency in conducting clinical trials will help to grow the market.

On 28thJanuary 2019, BioTelemetry, Inc., the leading remote and wireless medical technology company has signed a merger agreement with Geneva Healthcare, Inc. Company developed a cloud based platform that monitors all the physician's patients. By acquiring the company, BioTelemetry, Inc. can utilize the valuable asset for clinical trial imaging market and achieve greater heights.

Market Definition: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Clinical trial is the vital part of drug developing process. Imaging has been the emerging market in clinical and non-clinical fields. Medical imaging is playing a significant role in clinical trials for more effective and accurate results. Clinical imaging is used to prevent, detect, treat and manage various diseases or medical conditions.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of contract research organization

Growth in geriatric population with chronic diseases

Rise in R&D investments

Emergence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Market Restraints

High price if imaging hampers the market

High implementation barriers may restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-Ray

Echocardiography

By Products

Services Operational Imaging Services Read Analysis Services System and Technical Support Services Trial Design Consulting Services

Software

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global clinical trial imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical trial imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

