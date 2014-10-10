Global Ball Valves Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with Process Plant Modernization.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Emerson acquires Advanced Engineering Valves. Advanced Engineering Valves is a manufacturer of valve technology for LNG industry. By this acquisition Emerson has become biggest player in LNG industry.

In April 2017, Emerson Acquired Pentair Valves & Controls. By this acquisition Emerson growed globally in automation, chemical, power, refining, mining and oil and gas. Emerson is a global technology and engineering company providing solutions in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.

Market Definition:

A ball valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball (floating ball) to control flow through it. The ball valves are being used in the various sectors such as aerospace & defence, oil and gas industry and among them. The market of ball valve is growing because of various factors such as evolution of IOT and developments in automation ecosystem such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, increasing demand for industrialization in emerging economies, and demand for process safety. The Asia-pacific is the fastest growing in this market due to increasing development in these countries.

Market Drivers:

High demand for modernized process plant is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is increase in energy consumption due to industrialization, urbanization, and smart city initiatives this is driver for the market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardization in certifications and policies robotics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Ball Valves Market

By Material

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Cryogenic

Others Brass Bronze Plastic



By Valve Type

Trunnion Mounted ball valves

Floating Ball Valve

Rising Stem Ball Valve

By Size

Up to 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Larger

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Water & Wastewater

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis

Global ball valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ball valves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

