Global Medical Holography Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 4323.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 34.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 410.97 billion in 2018.

Global Medical Holography Market By Application {Medical Imaging (Ophthalmology, Dentistry, Urology, Otology, Orthopedics, Others), Biomedical Research, Medical Education}, Type {Holography Microscopes, Holographic Displays (Laser, Touchable, Piston, Semi-Transparent), Holoscopes, Holographic Prints, Holography Software}, End-User (Academic Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the medical holography market are EchoPixel, Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (Australia), Ovizio (Belgium), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), zSpace, Inc. (U.S.), Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), EON Reality Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), NanoLive SA (Switzerland) Arnold Herzig GmbH (Germany), , DPL Industri A/S (Demark), Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB. (Germany), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), AlfahologramEG (Egypt), Cleveland Clinic (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), The Regents of The University of California (US), Olomagic (Spain) and few among others.

Market Definition:

A hologram is a 3-image reproduced from a pattern of interference formed by a split coherent beam of radiation, such as a laser. The hologram is not an image and it is usually incomprehensible when viewed under diffuse ambient light. It is a programming of the light field as an interference pattern of seemingly random variations in the density, opacity, or surface profile of the photographic medium.

According to World Health Organization, surgical care is important for managing different health conditions – such as injuries, obstructed labor, malignancy, infections and cardiovascular disease – and an indispensable component of a functioning health system. The development of medical holography will ensure the accuracy and effective surgeries for the betterment of the mankind.

Key Developments in the Market:

November 2015, the global leader in 3D holographic visualization technology, Zebra Imaging, acquired Austin R&D firm, Rattan Software. This acquisition will accelerate Zebra Imaging’s ability to leverage advanced 3D light-field technology in upcoming holographic display products. In November 2016, 3D Medical and Mach7 Technologies entered into a binding merger agreement. This agreement will boost the growth of the company and help in generating the revenue.

Market Drivers

Expanding acceptance of holography products in biomedical research and medical education

Increasing clinical applications of holography is going to drive the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Higher computational price of processing holograms is going to restrain the market growth.

Fewer operative projection under sunlight.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical holography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical holography market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Medical Holography Market

By Application

Medical Imaging Ophthalmology Dentistry Urology Otology Orthopedics Others

Biomedical Research

Medical Education

By Type

Holography Microscopes

Holographic Displays Laser Touchable Piston Semi-Transparent

Holoscopes

Holographic Prints

Holography Software

By End- Users

Academic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

