Process Automation & Instrumentation Market report has been comprised of a significant data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Process Automation & Instrumentation Market report. A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Process Automation & Instrumentation Market research report world-class. To make this Process Automation & Instrumentation Market report of supreme quality, consistent efforts of an enthusiastic, innovative dynamic and skilled researchers and analysts have been utilized. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this Process Automation & Instrumentation Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 68.70 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 112.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with increasing focus to improve production efficiency and optimize operating costs.

Major Market Competitors/Players

ABB (Switzerland),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

GENERAL ELECTRIC. (US),

Honeywell International, Inc. (US),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),

Schneider Electric (France),

Siemens (Germany),

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),

Metso Corporation (Finland),

Beckhoff (Germany),

Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (Switzerland),

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan),

Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland),

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Inc. (China),

Idec Corporation ( Japan),

Inductive Automation(US),

Intech Process Automation Inc. (US),

Maple Systems, Inc. (US),

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany),

Process Automation Solutions GmbH (Germany),

R. Stahl Ag (Germany),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (US),

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (US) and other.

Market Definition: Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market

Process automation and instrumentation helps to optimize business outcomes by effectively monitoring and controlling production processes. Process automation involves using computer technology and software engineering. This helps to power plants and factories in industries as diverse as paper, mining and cement operate more efficiently and safely.

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for adoption of iot across various industries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is high demand to increase focus on production efficiency and optimize operating costs is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Growing demand for proactive solutions that determine failures at component level is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Shift in production approach from conventional practices to digitalized methods farms is also a market driver.

Market Restraints:

Significant start-up capital required for implementation and maintenance of process automation and instrumentation systems is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Reluctance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to adopt process automation and instrumentation solutions is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Type

Process Automation

Process Instrumentation

By Instrument

Field Instrument Pressure Temperature Level Humidity

Control Valve Valve Body Actuator Others Positioner Converter I/P Analyzer Ph Analyzer Conductivity Analyzer Gas Chromatograph Liquid Chromatograph



By Communication Protocol

Wired Communication Protocol

Wireless Communication Protocol

By Solution

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Safety Automation Emergency Shutdown System (Esd) Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Burner Management System (BMS) Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

Advanced Process Control (APC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

By End-User Industry

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Virtusa Corporation won first place in Virtual Robotic Process Automation (RPA) At virtual Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Conference Virtusa Corporation is an American information technology services.

In April 2019, 4th Annual Machine Learning in Oil and Gas conference held in US. This conference focuses on the different ways that IT providers and various service companies are collaborating to implement software solutions, to extract value from the vast amounts of untapped data that the industry has accumulated. By this conference corporations are focusing their self to bring an era of intelligence.

Competitive Analysis

Global process automation & instrumentation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of process automation & instrumentation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

