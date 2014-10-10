Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market By Product Type ({Standalone Software (Time and Attendance, HR and Payroll, Scheduling Talent Management, Analytics, Others), Integrated Software}), Service (Implementation Services Support and Maintenance, Optimization Services, Training/Education Services), Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), End user (Hospital, Healthcare Institutions, Long Term Care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1270.77 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3499.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for hospital workforce management software.

Get Sample Copy of Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hospital-workforce-management-software-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hospital workforce management software market are

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Infor (U.S.),

Oracle (U.S.),

Kronos Incorporated (U.S.),

SAP affiliate company (Germany),

McKesson Corporation (U.S.),

ADP, LLC. (U.S.),

ATOSS Software AG (Germany),

Ultimate Software (US),

GENERAL ELECTRIC (US),

WorkForce Software, LLC (USA),

Workday, Inc.(US),

Verint(US),

Red Book Connect LLC(USA),

dormakaba Group (Switzerland),

Reflexis Systems, Inc (USA),

NICE Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Market Definition:

Hospital workforce management software is used to manage and maintain the workforce in healthcare organization and institutions. These include different software which is used for workforce management, cost management and also employee management. The number of contingent employees has doubled over the last decade. These workers, also known as on-demand talent and freelancers, are projected to make up about 40 percent of the average company’s workforce by 2020.

Market Drivers

Rising need to curtail healthcare costs through effective management of healthcare workforce, this significant rise act as a driver to the market.

Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through effective utilization of workforce management systems, this significant growth act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Data security concerns to inhibit the growth of the healthcare workforce management systems market, this significant act as restraints to the market.

High cost of deployment limits of workforce management systems, this significant act as restraints to the market.

Purchase this Report with 30% Discount at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-hospital-workforce-management-software-market

Segmentation: Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market

By Product Type Standalone Software Time and Attendance HR and Payroll Scheduling Talent Management Analytics Others Integrated Software

By Service Implementation Services Support and Maintenance Optimization Services Training/Education Services

By Mode of Delivery Web-based Cloud-based On-premise

By End User Hospital Healthcare Institutions Long Term Care

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, IBM and FIT announced a collaboration that helps to build the creative fashion workforce of the future.

In January 2019, Kronos Incorporated announced an agreement with SAP that allows SAP to resell Workforce Dimensions, the next-generation workforce by Kronos, across its worldwide customer base under the name “SAP Time Management by Kronos.”

Competitive Analysis:

Global hospital workforce management software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital workforce management software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hospital workforce management software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Order a Copy of TOC Market Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hospital-workforce-management-software-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com