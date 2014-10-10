Global Organic Pigments Market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, from USD 3.51 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The organic pigments industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The report comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. The organic pigments report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Organic pigments market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. This organic pigments market research report encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Acquiring valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Key Market Competitors: Global Organic Pigments Market

The key players operating in the global organic pigments market are –

BASF SE,

Clariant AG,

Heubach GmbH,

Toyocolor Co. Ltd.,

Huntsman Corporation,

The other players in the market are DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Ferro Corporation, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Dominion Colour Corporation, ECKART GmbH, Shepherd Color Company, Cabot Corp, LANXESS AG, Tronox Ltd., Lonsen, RIKA Technology Co. Ltd., Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing importance of aesthetics in packaging

Increase usage by printing, print and coating industries.

Regulations for the use of printing Inks in food contact material are stringent

Market Restraint:

Cost of organic pigment is higher than inorganic pigment.

Availability of raw material supplier for organic pigment.

Segmentation: Global Organic Pigments Market

By Type

Ceramics

Azo Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High Performance Pigments

By Application

Printing Inks

Paints

Coatings

Plastics

By Colour Index

Red

Blue

Green

Orange

Yellow

Brown

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Organic Pigments Market

The global organic pigments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pigments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In March, 2018, Novacolor launched new decorative paints produced with biomass BASF binders and sold under the Acronal brand which means that the requirement of pigment is raised by the company for the manufacturing of paints.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global organic pigments market

Analyze and forecast organic pigments market on the basis of product type, application and colour index

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product type, application and colour index

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

