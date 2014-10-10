Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 888.20 million to an estimated value of USD 2138.63 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising Parkinson’s disease is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the deep brain stimulation market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott., Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corp., NeuroSigma, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Neuronetics., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Zynex Medical, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., MicroTransponder Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA.

In February 2019, Medtronic announced the launch of their new deep brain stimulation (DBS) which is specially designed for medically-refractory epilepsy. The main aim of the launch is to provide better surgical treatment option to the treatment.

In January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the launch of their Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems which is specially designed to control the shape, position, range and direction and treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD). These devices are small in size and usually have long rechargeable battery life. The main of the device is to provide good therapy to the patients.

By Application

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Depression

Dystonia

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

By Product

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

By Type

Subthalamic DBS

Globus Pallidus DBS

Thalamic DBS

Pedunculopontine nucleus DBS

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

