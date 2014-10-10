The global Uncooled IR Imaging market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Uncooled IR Imaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Uncooled IR Imaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Uncooled IR Imaging in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Uncooled IR Imaging manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Xenics

Cantronic Systems

BAE Systems

FLIR Systems

DS Photonics

Teledyne DALSA

Fraunhofer IMS

Irvine Sensors

Rochester Precision Optics

Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fixed

Portable

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Medical

Firefighting

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Uncooled IR Imaging

1.1 Definition of Uncooled IR Imaging

1.2 Uncooled IR Imaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fixed

1.2.3 Portable

1.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Surveillance

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Firefighting

1.4 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Uncooled IR Imaging Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Uncooled IR Imaging Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Uncooled IR Imaging Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Uncooled IR Imaging Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Uncooled IR Imaging Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Uncooled IR Imaging Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Uncooled IR Imaging

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Uncooled IR Imaging

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Uncooled IR Imaging

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Uncooled IR Imaging

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Uncooled IR Imaging

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Uncooled IR Imaging Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue Analysis

4.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Uncooled IR Imaging Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Uncooled IR Imaging Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue by Regions

5.2 Uncooled IR Imaging Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Uncooled IR Imaging Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Uncooled IR Imaging Production

5.3.2 North America Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Uncooled IR Imaging Import and Export

5.4 Europe Uncooled IR Imaging Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Uncooled IR Imaging Production

5.4.2 Europe Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Uncooled IR Imaging Import and Export

5.5 China Uncooled IR Imaging Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Uncooled IR Imaging Production

5.5.2 China Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Uncooled IR Imaging Import and Export

5.6 Japan Uncooled IR Imaging Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Uncooled IR Imaging Production

5.6.2 Japan Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Uncooled IR Imaging Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Uncooled IR Imaging Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Uncooled IR Imaging Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Uncooled IR Imaging Import and Export

5.8 India Uncooled IR Imaging Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Uncooled IR Imaging Production

5.8.2 India Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Uncooled IR Imaging Import and Export

Chapter Six: Uncooled IR Imaging Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Production by Type

6.2 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Revenue by Type

6.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Uncooled IR Imaging Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Uncooled IR Imaging Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Xenics

8.1.1 Xenics Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Xenics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Xenics Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Cantronic Systems

8.2.1 Cantronic Systems Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Cantronic Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Cantronic Systems Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 BAE Systems

8.3.1 BAE Systems Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 BAE Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 BAE Systems Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 FLIR Systems

8.4.1 FLIR Systems Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 FLIR Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 FLIR Systems Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 DS Photonics

8.5.1 DS Photonics Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 DS Photonics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 DS Photonics Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Teledyne DALSA

8.6.1 Teledyne DALSA Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Teledyne DALSA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Teledyne DALSA Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Fraunhofer IMS

8.7.1 Fraunhofer IMS Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Fraunhofer IMS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Fraunhofer IMS Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Irvine Sensors

8.8.1 Irvine Sensors Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Irvine Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Irvine Sensors Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Rochester Precision Optics

8.9.1 Rochester Precision Optics Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Rochester Precision Optics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Rochester Precision Optics Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology

8.10.1 Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology Uncooled IR Imaging Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology Uncooled IR Imaging Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Uncooled IR Imaging Market

9.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Uncooled IR Imaging Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Uncooled IR Imaging Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Uncooled IR Imaging Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Uncooled IR Imaging Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Uncooled IR Imaging Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Uncooled IR Imaging Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Uncooled IR Imaging Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Uncooled IR Imaging Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

