Aircraft electrical systems generate, distribute, and regulate power throughout the aircraft. The system mainly consists of power sources like batteries and generators, components like conversion devices, control devices, and protection devices, and power distribution systems that include busbar systems, cables, and wires. The electrical loads in an aircraft are mainly avionics, lighting systems, heating systems, and motors. The performance of an aircraft depends on the reliability and efficiency of electrical systems and subsystems, as modern aircraft largely rely on electrical power for both flight-critical and non-flight critical applications.

Based on technology, the energy storage device segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The expected growth in this segment is attributed to the drop in prices of the lithium-ion battery technology and the rise in the development of aircraft with more electrical systems.

The global Aircraft Electrical System market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Electrical System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Electrical System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Aircraft Electrical System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Aircraft Electrical System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Zodiac Aerospace

Thales

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Safran

Astronics

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Fokker Technologies

GE Aviation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Power Generation

Power Conversion

Power Distribution

Energy Storage Device

Segment by Application

Aircraft Utility Management

Configuration Management

Flight Control & Operations

Power Generation Management

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Aircraft Electrical System

1.1 Definition of Aircraft Electrical System

1.2 Aircraft Electrical System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power Generation

1.2.3 Power Conversion

1.2.4 Power Distribution

1.2.5 Energy Storage Device

1.3 Aircraft Electrical System Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aircraft Utility Management

1.3.3 Configuration Management

1.3.4 Flight Control & Operations

1.3.5 Power Generation Management

1.4 Global Aircraft Electrical System Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aircraft Electrical System Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Aircraft Electrical System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Aircraft Electrical System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Aircraft Electrical System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Aircraft Electrical System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Aircraft Electrical System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Aircraft Electrical System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Aircraft Electrical System

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aircraft Electrical System

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Aircraft Electrical System

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Aircraft Electrical System

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Aircraft Electrical System Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Aircraft Electrical System

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Aircraft Electrical System Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Aircraft Electrical System Revenue Analysis

4.3 Aircraft Electrical System Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Aircraft Electrical System Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Aircraft Electrical System Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Electrical System Revenue by Regions

5.2 Aircraft Electrical System Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Aircraft Electrical System Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Aircraft Electrical System Production

5.3.2 North America Aircraft Electrical System Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Aircraft Electrical System Import and Export

5.4 Europe Aircraft Electrical System Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Aircraft Electrical System Production

5.4.2 Europe Aircraft Electrical System Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Aircraft Electrical System Import and Export

5.5 China Aircraft Electrical System Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Aircraft Electrical System Production

5.5.2 China Aircraft Electrical System Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Aircraft Electrical System Import and Export

5.6 Japan Aircraft Electrical System Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Aircraft Electrical System Production

5.6.2 Japan Aircraft Electrical System Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Aircraft Electrical System Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Aircraft Electrical System Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Aircraft Electrical System Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Aircraft Electrical System Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Aircraft Electrical System Import and Export

5.8 India Aircraft Electrical System Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Aircraft Electrical System Production

5.8.2 India Aircraft Electrical System Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Aircraft Electrical System Import and Export

Chapter Six: Aircraft Electrical System Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Production by Type

6.2 Global Aircraft Electrical System Revenue by Type

6.3 Aircraft Electrical System Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Aircraft Electrical System Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Aircraft Electrical System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Aircraft Electrical System Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Honeywell

8.1.1 Honeywell Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Honeywell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Honeywell Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Zodiac Aerospace

8.2.1 Zodiac Aerospace Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Zodiac Aerospace Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Zodiac Aerospace Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Thales

8.3.1 Thales Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Thales Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Thales Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

8.4.1 United Technologies Corporation (UTC) Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 United Technologies Corporation (UTC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 United Technologies Corporation (UTC) Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Safran

8.5.1 Safran Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Safran Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Safran Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Astronics

8.6.1 Astronics Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Astronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Astronics Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

8.7.1 Crane Aerospace & Electronics Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Crane Aerospace & Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Crane Aerospace & Electronics Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Fokker Technologies

8.8.1 Fokker Technologies Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Fokker Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Fokker Technologies Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 GE Aviation

8.9.1 GE Aviation Aircraft Electrical System Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 GE Aviation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 GE Aviation Aircraft Electrical System Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Aircraft Electrical System Market

9.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Aircraft Electrical System Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Aircraft Electrical System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Aircraft Electrical System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Aircraft Electrical System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Aircraft Electrical System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Aircraft Electrical System Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Aircraft Electrical System Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Aircraft Electrical System Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Aircraft Electrical System Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Aircraft Electrical System Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

