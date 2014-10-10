Global Epigenetics Market report provides the detailed information about the essential aspects like driving factors & challenges which will define the upcoming development of the market. Moreover, the Global Epigenetics Market report combines existing opportunities in small markets for investors to invest along with the thorough analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Cancer Incidence

Higher Prices of Instruments

High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

Usage of Epigenetics in Non-Oncology Uses

Epigenetics is the study of various differences in the gene expression caused by various base pairs in DNA, or RNA, through the chemical reactions. Epigenetics is most advanced study of heritable changes which are not caused by alterations in the DNA sequence. The study of epigenetics also describes the stable, long modifications in the transcriptional potential of a cell that are not necessarily heritable.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Segmentation:

By technique the global epigenetics market is segmented:-

Intoreagents,

Kits,

Instruments & Consumables,

Enzymes and

Bioinformatics Tools.

Kitssegment is further sub-segmented

Intochip-Seq Kits,

Bisulfite Conversion Kits,

Whole-Genome Amplification Kits,

Hmc And

5-Mc Analysis Kits,

Rna Sequencing Kits, and other epigenetics kits.

Global Epigenetics Market

By Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments &Consumables, Enzymes, Bioinformatics Tools),

Technology(DNA Methylation, Histone Modification),

Application (Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases),

End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical& Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global epigenetics market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Illumina Inc.,

QIAGEN,

Merck & Co. Inc.,

ACTIVE MOTIF,

Epizyme Inc.,

Gilead,

Epiontis GmbH,

COVARIS INC.,

CellCentric,

CELGENE CORPORATION,

4SC AG,

New England Biolabs,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Agilent Technologies,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Macrogen Inc.,

Zymo Research Corp,

Abcam plc,

Eli Lilly and Company among others.

