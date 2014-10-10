HLA Typing for Transplant Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. HLA Typing for Transplant Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Abbott, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx Inc, GenDx, Voden Medical Instruments S.p.a., TBG Diagnostics Limited, ProImmune Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, Omixon Inc., omicX, MC Diagnostics Ltd, Luminex Corporation, Integrated Gulf Biosystems, InGen and others

Global HLA typing for transplant market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis:

Global HLA typing for transplant market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global HLA typing for transplant market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the number of transplantation procedures might enhance the market

Rise in technological advancements in HLA typing field would accelerate the growth

Increase in the investment and funding for research purpose can act as a catalyst

Stringent policies and norms might act as a restraint

Limited number of medical center for Organ Donation and Transplantation Procedures would hamper the market

Segmentation:

By Technology

Non-Molecular Assay

Molecular Assay

Sequence specific primer-PCR

Sequence specific oligonucleotide-PCR

Next Generation Sequencing

Sanger’s Sequencing

By Products and Services

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Software and Services

By Application

Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications

By End-User

Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutions

Commercial Service Providers

By Geography

The HLA Typing for Transplant Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for Healthcare industry. The geometric data brought together to generate HLA Typing for Transplant Market report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

