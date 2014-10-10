Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market is expected to reach USD 1,053.20 million by 2025 from USD 532.50 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period to 2026.

HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Histogenetics LLC, The UCLA Immunogenetics Center, Admera Health, Quick Biology, New York Blood Center, The Sequencing Center, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

One Lambda (Thermo Fischer Scientific, InC.) is going to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market followed by Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Histogenetics LLC, The UCLA Immunogenetics Center, Admera Health, Quick Biology, New York Blood Center, The Sequencing Center, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is dominating the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

According to Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 92 transplants are taking place per year in the U.S.

According to a study published in American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), there were 18,048 kidney transplants performed in the United States in the year 2012.

According to a data published in Statista, 126,670 organ transplantations occurred in 2015 across the globe.

As per news published in Time Inc., approximately 34,768 organ transplantations were performed in 2017 including organs from deceased as well as living donors.

Rising number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures leads to higher number of transplant organs by HLA typing treatment leading to growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented based on technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2018, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 57.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 593.61 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period, to reach USD 459.59 million by 2025 from USD 227.14 million in 2017 in the forecast period to 2026.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is further sub segmented on the basis of techniques into PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer), PCR SSOP (Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide), and PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing). In 2018, PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 49.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 514.76 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period, to reach USD 183.17 million by 2025 from USD 88.85 million in 2017 in the forecast period to 2026.

