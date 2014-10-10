Global High-Performance Adhesives Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the high-performance adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global High-Performance Adhesives Market Report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for market and how it is changing the industry. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Global High-Performance Adhesives Market Report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global High-Performance Adhesives Market Report to provide statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and Investors interested in this market. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Markets growth prospects and Restrictions.

Market Drivers:

Rising technological advancements in end-use industries

Rising in demand for high-performance adhesives in Asia-Pacific region for various applications.

High demand from automotive and transportation industry.

Global High-Performance Adhesives Market,

By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt High, Other)

By Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Silicone, Others),

By End-User (Transportation, Packaging, Electronics, Construction, Medical, Other)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, new car registration in EU had increased to 14.60 million in 2016. The strongest growth took place in the sports utility vehicle segment; about 3.7 million new cars were SUVs. As per Statista, the global passenger cars and light commercial vehicles production are predicted to be around 3.7 million by 2021 in South America. Thus above factor proves that the demand for automobile around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for high-performance adhesives.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global high-performance adhesives market are

3M

Sika AG

Huntsman International LLC

Pidilite Industries Limited

B. Fuller Company.,

Bostik,

Sika,

Engineered Bonding Solutions,

Anabond,

Ashland,

Master Bond,

Parson Adhesives,

Delo Industrial Adhesives,

LLC,

Gougeon Brothers,

Henkel,

WEICON GmbH & Co.KG,

OLYMPUS CORPORATION,

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.,

Royal Adhesives & Sealants,

LLC,

Ashland Inc.,

Permabond LLC.,

Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.,

Master Bond Inc.,

Delo Industrial Adhesives,

LLC,

Dymax Corporation,

Uniseal Inc.,

Parson Adhesives, Inc.,

Loxeal Engineering Adhesive Permabond LLC.,

Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd,

Gurit,

LORD Corporation among other.

