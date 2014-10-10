The “Global Hook & Loop Fasteners Market Size 2018, by Product Type (Hook, Loop, and Mixture), by Adhesion (Sew On, Peel and Stick, and Heat Activated), by Shape (Coins and Dots, Tape, Straps), by Application (Household, Consumer Products, Military and Government, Healthcare, and Others), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Growing demand for hook & loop fasteners in cinch straps and cable ties to bundle and secure cables & wires is expected to support market growth. Additionally, hook & loop fasteners are also used in orthopedic and orthotic devices, as they offer efficient and adjustable joint and limb support. Growing demand for hook and loop fasteners in various medical applications, coupled with the rapidly growing number of surgeries globally are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global hook & loop fasteners market over the forecast period. However, hook & loop products can accumulate dirt and fur in its hooks and can breakdown after prolonged use. Thus, inclining focus towards the use of other alternative products like shoelace or zippers particularly in apparel and footwear industry is an impending threat.

On the basis of product types, the global hook & loop fasteners market is segmented into hook, loop, and mixture. Hook and loop is mixed together on one tape which known as mixture hook & loop fastener. This product witnesses consistently high demand across various industrial and consumer applications and therefore is instrumental in sustaining the market growth. The hook fasteners segment is further categorized into woven, injection, and elastic types; whereas loop fasteners are further sub-segmented into woven, knit, and elastic.

In terms of adhesion type, the global hook & loop fasteners market is segmented into sew on, peel and stick, heat activated. Among these, sew on fasteners are expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period. Sew on fasteners offer sturdy adhesion when sewn onto fabrics and can be used as an alternative to snaps, buttons, and zippers. On the basis of shapes, the global hook & loop fasteners market is segmented based on coins and dots, tape, and straps. Coins and dots segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to its strong adhesion and wide compatibility.

Considering the regional demarcation, the global hook & loop fasteners market is broadly segmented across five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The use of hook & loop fasteners has increased across the globe, with industrial application being a key consumption area, facilitating the growth of hook & loop fasteners market across the world, followed by consumer products. Asia Pacific accounted for significant revenue share. Rapidly growing demand for hook & loop fastener especially from countries like China and India, owing to growing aerospace, automotive, electronics industries, coupled with rising foreign direct investments (FDIs) are factors contributing to the market growth in the region.

Major players in the hook & loop fasteners market includes Velcro BVBA, 3M, YKK Corporation, Dunlap Industries, Inc., Paiho North America, Lovetex Industrial Corp, HALCO, Krahnen & Gobbers GmbH, APLIX, and Gottlieb Binder GmbH & Co. KG. Among which Velcro BVBA., 3M, APLIX Inc., Kuraray Group and YKK Corporation accounted for a significant position in the global market.

