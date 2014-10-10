Traction Chains market research report is a detailed analysis of the current situation of the industry. An insight study of Traction Chains market done by an industry professional and market experts. This Traction Chains report brings company information, volume, product scope, cost and price of production, profit, demand-supply, import-export activities as well as consumption. It provides the essential Traction Chains marketing methods that cover driving factors, market constraints, opportunities, huge challenges, market share, key players as well as Traction Chains top growing regions.

The global Traction Chains market research report offers an isolated section pointing out the major key vendors that permits understanding the costing structure, price, Traction Chains company profile, their contact information, major products and so on.

Major top vendors comprises in the Traction Chains market report are:

Pewag

Rud

Peerless

Nordic Traction Group

Trygg

Laclede Chain

Maggi Group

Bohu

Ottinger

Veriga Lesce

Hangzhou Feifei Chain

Gowin



Traction Chains are nets made up of chains that fitted to the tires of vehicles to provide maximum traction when driving through snow and ice. Snow chains attach to the drive wheels of a vehicle or special systems deploy chains which swing under the tires automatically.

The traction chains are classified into the metal chain and nonmetal chain according to the product material. As of 2018, metal chain segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share, reach to 3053.7 K pairs, while nonmetal chain sold 303.5 K pairs annual. Traction chains are major applied for transport, forests and other industry, in 2018; demand for a transport occupied the largest market, with 76.7% share, and reach to 2574.7 K pairs.

The traction chains market is relative concentrated market; key players include Pewag, Rud, Peerless, Nordic Traction Group, Trygg, Laclede Chain, Maggi Group, Bohu, Ottinger, Veriga Lesce, Hangzhou Feifei Chain, Gowin; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts over 60% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

Global Traction Chains market size will increase to 356.6 Million US$ by 2025, from 267.7 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Traction Chains.

This report researches the worldwide Traction Chains market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Traction Chains breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The worldwide Traction Chains market research report on the basis of geological areas such as Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Latin America, Europe, Africa, The Middle East and North America with their revenue, growth rate, market size and share, and Traction Chains volume sales.

Traction Chains market study based on Product types:

Metal Chain

Nonmetal Chain



Traction Chains industry Applications Overview:

Transport

Forests

Other



