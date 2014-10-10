Paint Thinners market research report is a detailed analysis of the current situation of the industry. An insight study of Paint Thinners market done by an industry professional and market experts. This Paint Thinners report brings company information, volume, product scope, cost and price of production, profit, demand-supply, import-export activities as well as consumption. It provides the essential Paint Thinners marketing methods that cover driving factors, market constraints, opportunities, huge challenges, market share, key players as well as Paint Thinners top growing regions.

The global Paint Thinners market research report offers an isolated section pointing out the major key vendors that permits understanding the costing structure, price, Paint Thinners company profile, their contact information, major products and so on.

Major top vendors comprises in the Paint Thinners market report are:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

CMP

Axalta

Nippon

Jotun

Henkel

Kansai

Hempel

KCC

RPM

3M



A paint thinner is a solvent used to thin oil-based paints or clean up after their use. Commercially, solvents labeled Paint Thinner are usually mineral spirits having a flash point at about 40 °C (104 °F), the same as some popular brands of charcoal starter.

Global Paint Thinners market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paint Thinners.

This report researches the worldwide Paint Thinners market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Paint Thinners breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The worldwide Paint Thinners market research report on the basis of geological areas such as Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Latin America, Europe, Africa, The Middle East and North America with their revenue, growth rate, market size and share, and Paint Thinners volume sales.

Paint Thinners market study based on Product types:

Acetone

Turpentine

Naphtha

Toluene

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

Dimethylformamide (DMF)

2-Butoxyethanol

Others



Paint Thinners industry Applications Overview:

Epoxy Paint Thinner

Alkyd Paint Thinner

Polyurethane Paint Thinner

Acrylic Paint Thinner

Others



The Paint Thinners market report offers data relevant to market tendencies, management, and production.

