Global Alternative Sweetener Market By Product Type (HIS, Polyols, Natural, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic Care Products), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

NutraSweet Company

Roquette Frères S.A.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill Incorporated

Arnhem Group

Celanese Corporation

Dupont

JMC Corporation

Südzucker AG

Unilever Group

United American Industries Incorporated

Sugar Foods Corporation

Purecircle Limited

The Alternative sweeteners market is accounted to be USD 12.1 billion in 2019 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Artificial sweeteners are alternatives to sugar which is widely used as an ingredient in processed foods, including baked goods, soft drinks, powdered drink mixes, candy, canned foods, jams and jellies, dairy products, and other products.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of low-calorie food products

Rising demand of natural sweeteners

Rising consumer awareness of obesity, diabetes and other health concerns

Stringent Regulatory framework

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Competitive Analysis:

The alternative sweeteners market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alternative sweeteners market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Introduction

Part 02: Market Segmentation

Part 03: Market Overview

Part 04: Executive Summary

Part 05: Premium Insights

Part 06: Global, By Component

Part 07: Product Type

Part 08: Delivery

Part 09: Industry Type

Part 10: Geography

Part 11: Company Landscape

Part 12: Company Profiles

Market Segmentation:

By product type the market for alternative sweeteners market is segmented into HIS, polyols, Natural and others. The HIS segment is sub-segmented into artificial and natural HIS. The polyols segment is sub-segmented into sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, maltitol, erythritol, and others.

By application the market for alternative sweeteners is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic care products. The food & beverages segment is sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, Snacks & frozen desserts, tabletop sweeteners, dairy products and beverages.

On the basis of geography, alternative sweeteners market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

