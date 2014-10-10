Global HVAC air quality monitoring market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 6.14 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.3 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in air pollution, Government regulations and policies for air pollution and Public awareness.

HVAC air quality monitoring is the finest market research report which is the result of proficient team and their potential capabilities. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. The major aspects of this report include complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, key market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. The market research data included in this HVAC air quality monitoring report is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models.

Few of the major competitors currently working global HVAC air quality monitoring market are 3M, Emerson Electric Co, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, TSI, Aeroqual, Air Monitors, Biovac System Inc., Kanomax USA, Inc, Forbix Semicon India Pvt ltd, VentilationControlProducts.net, DylosCorporation.com, Veris Industries, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Servomex, Horiba Ltd, Tisch Environmental Inc, Spectris, Merck & CO., Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market

In October 2018, Kaiterra which is specialized in indoor air quality monitors entered with launch of Sensedge into the Indian Market. Sensedge measures the indoor pollution on real time basis which would help in tracking the air pollution at any particular time.

In March 2018, Airviz which is a start up in Pittsburgh, has announced Bluetooth-enabled HVAC air filter with application monitoring. Airviz developed Speck enabled air filter with the 3M whose sole function is to improve the quality of air in homes and can be controlled through the smart application.

Competitive Analysis

Global HVAC air quality monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HVAC air quality monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increase in air pollution due to industries, automobiles and others

Government regulations and policies to control the air pollution

Increase in Public awareness for health related issues

Construction of green building because of escalating environment concern

Market Restraints:

High Cost of products related to air quality measurement

Limitations in technology to measure the level of pollutants in environment

Segmentation: Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market

By Product

Indoor monitors Fixed Portable

Outdoor monitors Fixed Portable Dust & Particulate AQM Stations

Wearable monitors

By Sample Method

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

By Pollutant

Chemical Pollutants NOX SOX COX VOCs Other Chemical Pollutant

Physical Pollutants Particulate Matter Other Physical Pollutants

Biological Pollutants

By End-User

Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Smart City Authority

Others

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Institutional

Residential sectors

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

