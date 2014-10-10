Global content intelligence market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3422.37 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be factored to the growing need for analytical information regarding audience preferences and other market intelligence tools relating to content.

Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, content intelligence market report covers many work areas. This report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It is a professional and a complete report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report focuses on major driving factors of the market and the market restraints which generally causes inhibition. In this content intelligence business document, market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global content intelligence market are Adobe; M-Files Inc.; Open Text Corporation; Curata, Inc.; Scoop.it Inc.; Socialbakers; Atomic Reach; OneSpot; Vennli; Idio Ltd; ABBYY; Content Insights AD; Ceralytics; Knotch; Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd; Conductor; CONCURED; Salsify Inc.; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; QORDOBA; LinkedIn Corporation; Verizon Media; Amazon Web Services, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Knotch announced that they had raised USD 20 million in venture capital funding in Series B funding round. This expansion of working capital will be utilized for the development process of services and products as the company hopes to enhance their customer-servicing capabilities. This funding will also help improve the presence of the company in various regions globally

In June 2016, Conductor announced that they had integrated “DeepCrawl” in their intelligence platform helping in providing their consumers with enhanced site auditing and valuable insights regarding the content on their sites with minimal errors associated with their sites

Competitive Analysis

Global content intelligence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of content intelligence market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Content Intelligence Market

By Component

(Solutions, Services),

Deployment Type

(Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid),

Organization Size

(SMEs, Large Enterprises),

Vertical

(BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Greater demand for planning business strategy based on enterprise goals for content providers; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Higher volume of return attained with the help of adopting content strategies for the appropriate audiences; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Emerging technologies like AI, Big Data Analytics will boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding various restricting marketers resulting in complications for delivering the content to target audience; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Huge volume content will also hamper the growth of this market

