The Global Nanotechnology Market is expected to reach USD 24.56 billion by 2026, from USD 7.24 billion in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for historic years 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Top Key Players Covered

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.,

Nanophase Technologies Corporation,

Nanosys, Inc.,

Unidym, Inc.,

Some other players are Ablynx, ZyvexCorporation, Acusphere, Inc., Chasm Technologies, Inc., PEN, Inc., Bruker Nano GmbH, Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc., Advanced Electron Beams (AEB), ACS Material, Abraxis, Inc., Bruker, Agilent, Nanosurf AG, Nanoscience Instruments, Hysitron, Inc., Malvern Panalytical among others.

Competitive Analysis

The global nanotechnology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

Samsung granted the patent in Korea for nanotechnology versions

Medella working on glucose-measuring nanotechnologies which uses the sensors, tiny chips and antenna to transmit the signals and

Sony filed for a patent for a nanotechnology that can record video.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Market Overview:

Based on Based on product type

Nano-composites

nanoparticles

nanotubes

nano clays

Nano materials

nano fibers

nano ceramic products

nano magnetics

Nano tools

nanolithography tools

scanning probe microscopes

Nanodevices

nanosensors

On the basis of application

healthcare,

environment,

energy,

food & agriculture,

information & technology and others.

Based on industries

electronics,

cosmetics,

pharmaceutical,

biotechnology and others.

Based on geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

