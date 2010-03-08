Global FMCG Market by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications
Global FMCG Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global FMCG Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The FMCG Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Fast Moving Consumer goods are products which are sold quickly and at relatively low cost by the manufacturer. The Fast moving consumer goods consists of a short shelf life either owing to high consumer demand or due to the product pre-defined duration time. The Fast moving consumer goods mainly includes Packaged Foods, Beverages, Toiletries, Over-the-counter-drugs and other consumables. In the present scenario, there is presence of large online market known as brand communities which have created the demand of these types of products across the globe. Factors such as rising disposable income of majority of individuals and easy availability of products are primarily driving the market. Urbanization with faster pace in developing countries remains the key factor responsible for high CAGR during the forecast period. With high disposable income, individuals have grown brand conscious and awareness level among them has significantly risen that offers lucrative opportunities for the leading market players. However, brand awareness has led the counterfeiting of products that emerges as restraining factor for the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global FMCG Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing brand awareness among individuals. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global FMCG market due to loyal customers towards brand-names. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing disposable income in developing countries such as India China and Japan.
The leading Market players mainly include-
- Pepsi
- Kraft
- Coca-Cola
- Carlsberg Group
- Diageo
- Nestle SA
- SAB Miller
- Heineken NV
- AB InBev
- Pepper Snapple Group
- Kellogg
- Link Snacks
- Frito-Lay
- Cape Cod
- UTZ Quality Foods
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Snacks
- Drinks
By Application:
- Commercial use
- Household use
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Contents
Global FMCG Market Size study, by Type (Snacks and Drinks), by Application (Commercial and Household use) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2 FMCG Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3 FMCG Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 FMCG Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5 FMCG Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. FMCG Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Snacks
5.4.2. Drinks
Chapter 6 FMCG Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Key Market Players
6.4. FMCG Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Household Use
6.4.2. Commercial Use
Chapter 7 FMCG Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2. Top Market Strategies
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. Pepsi
8.3.2. Kraft
8.3.3. Coca-Cola
8.3.4. Carlsberg Group
8.3.5. Diageo
8.3.6. Nestle SA
8.3.7. SAB Miller
8.3.8. Heineken NV
8.3.9. AB InBev
8.3.10. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
8.3.11. Kellogg
8.3.12. Link Snacks
8.3.13. Frito-Lay
8.3.14. Cape Cod
8.3.15. UTZ Quality Foods
Chapter 9 Research Process
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Global FMCG in global market.
- To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
