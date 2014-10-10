Global EHS market is estimated to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in investments by end-users, stringent government regulations and guidelines and increase in number of accidents such as at mining, oil and gas and chemical plants and many more.

To understand the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. This EHS market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. This analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame. The report covers market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, key players or competitor analysis and detailed research methodology. Market report like this EHS holds an immense importance for the growth of any business.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global EHS market are SAP SE, Enablon, EtQ LLC, Intelex, Gensuite, Enviance, Verisk 3E, VelocityEHS, Optial UK Ltd, Sphera, SiteHawk LLC, IBM Corporation, ProcessMAP, Tetra Tech, Inc, Golder Associates, Edwards health care services, AECOM, Cority, Intelex Technologies, UL LLC and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Perillion Software which is involved in risk management software has been acquired by the Lisam systems, a chemical management software vendor. The acquisition is a part of strategy to meet global demand of EHS software solution. With the acquisition, Lisam systems planned to add more customers into their business

In June 2019, Eventbase which is a technology vendor and LiveSafe which is a mobile safety platform have become partners to embed core LiveSafe functionality for event safety and conference. The acquisition would help to receive more safety and security messages from customers and could deliver them self-service safety tools directly in their existing mobile apps

Competitive Analysis

Global EHS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of EHS market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation: Global EHS Market

By Component

Solution (Software) Quality and Risk Assessment Data Analytics Cost Management Environmental Compliance Energy and Carbon Management

Service Consulting Project Management Analytics Training Implementation Auditing

Certification

By Application

Wastewater Management

Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

Industrial Waste Management

By Verticals (End-User)

Energy & Utilities

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Construction & Engineering

Chemicals & Material

Food & Beverage

Government & Defense

Others Automotive Telecom and IT Retail



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

