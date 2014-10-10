Global Continuous Testing Market Overview

The Global Continuous Testing Market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The development of the complex IT infrastructure combines physical systems and a virtualized environment, which needs continuous testing for proper feedback and continuous delivery. The concept of Continuous Integration (CI) is already popular in the industry whereas there was some missing link in the deployment part creating an opportunity for the Continuous Testing and Continuous Deployment.

– The growing digitalization in businesses across the globe is creating demand for software development. Also, the developing companies are leading towards increasing their efficiency by automating their processes of testing. Hence, the growing demand for continuous and timely delivery are driving the growth of the market.

– Moreover, the adoption of Agile and DevOps approach for project management is also boosting the growth of the market. For instance, Tata Consultancy Services is adopting Agile and Business 4.0 concept for thier whole operations. These approaches include the continuous testing concept rather than detecting a problem at the last stage and repeating the process.

– However, the dependency on traditional approaches and lack of skilled and experienced test automation workforce are hampering the growth of the continuous testing market to an extent.

Scope of the Global Continuous Testing Market Report

The scope of the study for the continuous testing market has considered both cloud-based and on-premise deployment solution provided by vendors information technology industry globally as part of managed and professional services.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Based Deployment to Grow Significantly

– For continuous testing and continuous delivery, cloud plays a critical role. Continuous testing offers regular automated testing using a platform like Selenium to build test cases and deliver results faster. In addition to this, continuous automated testing on cloud offers easy collaboration, easy mobile accessibility, and derives result on the go.

– Mobile devices are another challenge for the testing as the developments of mobile applications are reaching new high regularly. The market is in need of the quicker deployment of the solution. Also, a wide range of smartphones and rapid cum continuous developments of the smartphone with screen size and resolution makes the testing even more challenging. The companies are adopting the mix of real smartphones devices and simulators for the testing. This trend is driving the market for the cloud-based continuous testing market.

– Cloud-based deployment offers 27X7 support for third-party tools and APIs with zero downtime. The IT spendings on cloud services have increased in recent years. According to RightScale report 2018, 26 percent of enterprises spend more than USD 6 million a year on public cloud, while 52 percent spend more than USD1.2 million annually.

North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is projected to be the largest contributor to the continuous testing market. The region’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided the organizations in the region a competitive edge, in the market. Moreover, the increasing need for reducing time in the software development lifecycle in enterprises in the United States and Canada has boosted the use of continuous testing.

– Additionally, the advancement in internet infrastructure and the use of web and mobile applications is growing the demand for quick testing and deployment, The growing adoption of Agile and DevOps methodology has had a significant impact on the organization of testing activities.

– According to Sauce Labs, 91% of software development project has adopted an Agile approach, and this trend is expected to grow in the forecast period. Many multination companies in the region are adopting Agile approach in its operations. For instance, Deloitte adopted the agile approach for the testing processes. These approaches have put an increasing focus on speed and time to market, and lead to the creation of smaller, integrated teams that can handle a variety of tasks.

Competitive Landscape

The rise in the IT industry and the adoption of cloud services across the sectors have created the demand but due to the presence of many software development companies in the market and the growing awareness about the agile approaches in the project management, the market concentration is inclined towards fragmentation and is expected to follow the trend in the forecast period.

– August 2018 – Exaserv, a global provider of business processes and strategic solutions for SAP SuccessFactors, launched an SAP SuccessFactors Automated Testing Solution, called 4Deets. With a unique approach, they claim to provide automated testing as a service that features daily reports and pre-built test scenarios. 4Deets’ Testing solution consists of the leading open source automation server, automation framework, browser automation, and testing execution.

– August 2018 – Sauce Labs Inc. launched its continuous testing cloud, to deliver high-quality applications more efficiently. This cloud platform meets the challenges of today’s competitive market by helping businesses create unforgettable, no-fail digital experiences for their customers.

