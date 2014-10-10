Automotive HUD market report is an accurate study of the Automotive industry which gives estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Automotive HUD Market in 2018-2025. It also explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. In this global Automotive HUD market report, all the company profiles of the major players and brands are covered extensively. The report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Automotive industry by the key players. The market drivers and restraints have been described thoroughly using SWOT analysis.

The Global Automotive HUD Market is expected to reach USD 3336.15 million by 2025, from USD 737.1 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.71% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2026.

Automotive Heads-up Display (HUD) market report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the Automotive industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this Automotive Heads-up Display (HUD) market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the Automotive industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive HUD Market

Automotive HUD is also known as automotive head up display which is a transparent display that presents data to the user in the automobile without intercepting in the user view point. It is projected on the windshield of the vehicle and provides information that is available on the dashboard. On display, it projects speedometer, navigation system display and tachometer.

According to an article published recently by trading economics, the sales of vehicles in chine will rise by 9.6 % in the year 2018 and around 2.29 million units have been sold by the end of the May in 2018. For instance, , in 2016, the International Council on Clean Transportation, the Europe hybrid-electric vehicles market share grew by 1.8% of all new cars. In Spain, the hybrid car market share increased by 2.7% in 2016 from 1.8% in 2015. This shows that the automotive sector is growing which in turn is driving the demand of automotive HUD.

The data and the information regarding Chemical and Materials industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals etc. and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness about passenger and vehicle safety

Raising demand for connected vehicles

Demand of electric vehicles in the automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Requirement of more space in the automotive cockpit

High cost of advanced HUD systems

Segmentation: Global Automotive HUD Market

By HUD Type

Windshield HUD

Combiner HUD

By End-User

Mid-Segment Vehicle

Luxury Vehicles

Economic Vehicle

By Fuel Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

