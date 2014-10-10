The barite market is segmented by different grade, deposit type, color, end-user and geography. Further, on account of grades, barite market is sub-segmented to grade 4.0, grade 4.1, grade 4.2, grade 4.3, up to grade 3.9 and grade above 4.3. Similarly, deposit type segment is sub-divided to vein, residual, bedding and cavity filling. Color segment of the barite market is bifurcated as grey, white & off-white, brown and others. Also, end-user segment has been classified to paints & coatings, oil & drilling, rubber & plastics, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals and others. Geographical segmentation of market is analyzed across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Moreover, barite finds its use in the production of sodium hydroxide which is used while refining sugar as well as white pigment in paper, paints and textile industries. Barite is also used in the production of barium carbonate, which is used for manufacturing LED glass. Therefore, extensive usage of LED glass for computers, televisions and dielectrics will boost the barite market growth by the end of forecast spell. Furthermore, rising consumption in paint primers for metals, brakes and clutch pads is anticipated to spur the market growth across the globe.

Furthermore, there are large numbers of small as well as large-scale vendors operating in the barite market across the globe. Most of such companies offer different grades of barite for several applications. Some of the Key players are Ashapura Minechem Limited, Shanghai Titanos Industry Co., Anglo Pacific Minerals, the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited, CMS Industries, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Excalibar Minerals LLC, Milwhite Inc., Desku Group Inc., CIMBAR Performance Minerals, P&S Barite Mining Co. Ltd., Kaomin Industries, Shijiazhuang Oushun Minerals Products Co. Ltd, Oren Hydrocarbons Private Limited, SMIMTAF and International Earth Products LLC.

Key segments of the global barite market include:

Grade Segmentation

Up to 3.9 grades

0 grade

1 grade

2 grade

3 grade

Above 4.3 grades

Color Segmentation

Grey

White and Off White

Brown

Other

Application Segmentation

Bedding

Vein

Residual

Cavity Filling

End User Segmentation

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Plastics

Oil & Drilling

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Other

Regional Segmentation

Europe

UK

France

Germany

North America

The United States.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

