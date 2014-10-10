The PCM market is significantly segmented into several types, applications, and regions. On the basis of type, the market is divided into organic, inorganic, and bio based. Furthermore, the applications is segmented into building & construction, refrigeration, electronics, textiles, and others. Based on the region the market is widely divided in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.

There are a few existing players in the advanced phase change material (pcm) market named Phase Change Materials Products Ltd., Ciat Group, Emco Klimatechnik Gmbh & Co., Rgees LLC., Ewald Dorken AG, Laird PLC, Datum Phase Change Ltd., Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Climator Sweden AB, and more others.

The rising efforts of regulatory bodies toward curbing greenhouse gas emissions has resulted into significant phase change materials market growth in the recent years. The idea to make use of PCMs for storing thermal energy, according to experts, thrived successfully on account of the materials ability to utilize latent heat of phase change to control temperature within a set range.

Phase Change material (PCM) is a substance material with a high heat of fusion which, melting and solidifying at a certain temperature, is capable of storing and releasing energy in large amount. The PCM’s are classified as latent heat storage (LHS) units as the heat is absorbed or released when the material changes from solid to liquid or vice-versa. The PCM’s are increasingly used in the logistics and cold chain, electronic applications, buildings textiles and others. Temperature controlled packaging based on PCMs is used for transporting life-saving drugs and pharmaceuticals and perishable foods. This is uplifting the market of the PCM’s.

Phase change material can be assimilated economically into construction materials. The benefits of PCMs over thermal massive material, is that they are almost lighter and able to bank large amount of heat per unit volume. Moreover, they can be easily installed to upscale the thermal mass of lightweight structures. It can be manageable setting the thermal performance of the ventilation systems by adjusting lower cooling or heating energy consumption. Geographically, Europe is experiencing a confident growth in the demand owing to an increase in investment and the reviving construction industry in the region.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the construction sector in the world. Infrastructure construction activities is one of the major driver in Asia-Pacific construction industry. The emergence of major construction players from China has fueled the industrial growth in the market. Indonesia, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea have owned the tag of becoming the efficient market players and hosts to numerous international events. However, due to the high demand of construction and luxury infrastructure, the move has accelerated the demand for shopping malls, arenas, stadiums, hotels and buildings. Moreover, on the other side of the market, the phase change material industry is gradually developing in the countries textile industry. However, this result to expect the confident growth of the phase change material market during the forecast period.

Key Segmentation of the global phase change material 2019-2025

The Market is segmented as:

By Type

Organic

Inorganic

Bio Based

By Application

Building and Construction

Refrigeration

Electronics

Textiles



By Geography

United states

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea



