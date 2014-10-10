The Ice Cream market to Ice Cream sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Ice Cream market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Ice refers to water frozen in the solid-state. The cream is a dairy product comprising a higher butterfat layer skimmed from milk top, just before homogenization. Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food, eaten as a dessert or a snack. Dairy milk or cream, soy, cashew, almond milk, and coconut, etc. are used for preparing ice cream. Ice cream can be flavored with sugar, cocoa or vanilla. Ice cream proffers our body some key nutrients like bone-strengthening calcium, blood pressure-lowering potassium and energizing vitamins.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Blue Bell Creameries, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., Haagen-Dazs, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Lotte Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mihan Dairy Inc., Nestle Ice Cream, Turkey Hill, Wells Enterprises, Inc.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Ice Cream industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of superfoods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and Ice Cream are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The global ice cream market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and geography. As per distribution channel the market is bifurcated into supermarket or hypermarket, convenience market, specialist stores and others.

The Ice Cream market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

