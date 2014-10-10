This top-notch Workplace Transformation Services Services Market research report has been designed by skilful and experienced team players who work hard to accomplish an absolute growth and success in the business. In today’s competitive market place, businesses are always in struggle to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. This Workplace Transformation Services Services Market report brings together precise and accurate market research information that drives business into the right direction. The Workplace Transformation Services Services Market report enlists a number of the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016, base year 2017, and forecast period of 2019-2025. Global Workplace Transformation Services Market is expected to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2025 from USD 9.36 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in Workplace Transformation Services market are HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini, NTT Data Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation, ATOS SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Citrix Systems (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Activation Blizzard (U.S), Adobe Systems (U.S), Jabil Circuits (U.S), Micron Technology (U.S). and Accenture PLC amongst others.

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-workplace-transformation-services-market-188417

This Workplace Transformation Services market report gives explanation about the different segments of the market analysis which is demanded by today’s businesses. The process of formulating this market report is initiated with the expert advice and the utilization of several steps. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors of this Workplace Transformation Services market report. Evaluations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints aid businesses in deciding several strategies. Moreover, this market report also brings into the focus various strategies that have been used by other key players of the market or ICT industry.

About Global Workplace Transformation Services Market

Workplace Transformation Services is the combination of human behavior, real estate and latest technology resulting in optimization of overall costs with the elasticity of collaborative environment facilitating efficiency and innovation. In this cutthroat competition and modern day work stations with these technologies make sure that applications are transmitted from a centralized location to an isolation environment on the objective device where you need to run. A flexible workplace is a key factor in differentiating an organization from its competitors. Having the supporting technologies at place allowing employees to collaborate more effectively, irrespective of their location, is a major factor for creating a flexible work environment. The need for technologically transforming their workplaces, is being recognized by business organizations all over the globe, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the Workplace Transformation Services market. Virtusa Corporation, a global IT strategy, engineering and outsourcing provider has started to provide services for Masherq bank of UAE. In 2018 Tata Consulting Services was recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for sixth consecutive time. The annual award is hosted in order to recognize top employers displaying leadership and innovation at their workplaces.

Buy Now : https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-workplace-transformation-services-market-188417/one

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Emergence of new technologies in Enterprise Mobility

Economies of Scale in the Operational Expenditure

Lack of Training Expertise and Skills

Data Security concerns

Market Segmentation: Global Workplace Transformation Services Market

The market is segmented based on services, industrial application, organization size and geographical segments.

Based on services, the market is segmented into enterprise mobility & telecom, communications & collaboration, upgradation & migration, field services, asset management, workplace automation and application management.

Based on industrial, the market is segmented into banking & finance, healthcare, automotive, logistics and information & communication.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Workplace Transformation Services Market

The global Workplace Transformation Services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of global Workplace Transformation Services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Mashreq becomes the first private bank in UAE to successfully implement a platform that integrates Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation to deliver seamless digital experience to customers increasing their efficiency.

Now get Instant 30% Discount @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/global-workplace-transformation-services-market-188417

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com