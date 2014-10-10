Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.07 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in technology and emergence in availability of products through several distribution channel majorly e-commerce.

Bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system are applications of technology, devices in combination with a centralized software network providing continuous monitoring applications for identifying the sleeping patterns, providing valuable information regarding the human body, prevention of disorders in the human body and also prevention of falls.

Market Drivers

Increasing expenditure incurred by various manufacturers and in the overall healthcare industry for the development and provision of enhanced services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the geriatric population group resulting in increased adoption of these products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing preference for unobtrusive monitoring systems is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the focus on prevention of disorders associated with pressures along with growing focus on prevention of injuries associated with falling; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System Market

By Type

Baby Monitor Sensor Wearables

Pressure Ulcer

Elderly Monitor Fall Prevention

Sleep Monitor

By End-Users

Home Care

Hospitals

Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facilities

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Eight Sleep announced the launch of their latest product innovation branded as “the Pod” described as a high-tech bed for providing individuals much required sleep. The product provides regulation of temperature, tracking, can be equipped with smart home technology and helps individuals coach to sleep. The product is integrated with artificial intelligence which tracks and integrates the solutions with sleeping patterns of individuals.

In May 2017, Apple Inc. announced that they had acquired Beddit, with the company providing sleep-tracking devices and services that can be utilized in iOS and Apple Watch. The flagship product of the company is their “Beddit 3 Sleep Monitor” which does not require the user to wear the device, rather it is just inserted below the sheet on the bed and the nocturnal movements of individuals are tracked through ballistocardiography. This acquisition is a strategic step by Apple to promote/enhance their services and expanding the product offerings especially for sleep-tracking.

Competitive Analysis:

Global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market are WELLSENSE; XSENSOR; Early Sense; Tekscan, Inc.; SENSING TEX, SL; Motorola Mobility LLC; Petra Industries, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Qingdao Hisense Trade and Buslness Co.,Ltd; VTech Communications, Inc.; Nanit; iBaby Labs, Inc.; Emfit Ltd; Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Eight Sleep; Withings; Apple Inc.; Sleep Number Corporation; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SensorCare.

Research Methodology: Global Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

