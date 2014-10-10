Acesulfame Potassium Market size is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast timespan led by its wide usage in food & beverage & cosmetic etc. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acesulfame Potassium.

Ace K has no after effects on human body and also, as it is soluble, it does not affect the cholesterol levels. Thus it is used in liquid medicines to reduce the bitter taste and also used in the chewable tablets.

Acesulfame Potassium is the calorie free sugar substitute (artificial sweetener) which is also called as acesulfame K or Ace K. It is often sold under the trade name of Sunett or Sweet one.

It is a white crystalline powder with molecular formula C4H4KNO4S and a molecular weight of 201.24 g/mol.

Acesulfame potassium is crystalline powder, derived acetic acid, which has elevated temperature stability, derived acetic acid, which has low calorie content. Because of this, there is a wide usage of Ace K in many fields. The food and beverage industry owns a big share in the market. The product has wide usage in food & beverage industry. It is declared as a non-carcinogenic by European Union and World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, making it highly desirable in mainly, beverage industry.

The major restraint on the Ace K market is the availability of other substitutes like Stevia. This is major cause of the estimated Shrink in the market in 2024. Whereas, the wide application of Ace K in pharmaceutical industry and being calorie free is itself a big opportunity.

Geographically, the acesulfame potassium market is widely outspreaded in several regions across the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest and the fastest growing region by the end of the forecast period. In the current scenario, China is the largest producer and consumer of acesulfame potassium owing to the usage of diet foods and carbonated drinks. According to the study, China is anticipated to become one of the leading supplier of the acesulfame potassium by 2020.

The major driver of the Ace K market is it being Calorie free. People are more fitness oriented these days and thus prefer more calorie free products.

The key players operating in the acesulfame potassium market share are Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Company Limited, Suzhou Hope Technology Company Limited, Anhui Jinhe Industrial Company Limited, Pepsico Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Company, The Coca Cola Company, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Sigma Aldrich Company LLC.

The acesulfame potassium market trend is characterized by several major segments. Based on the type, the market is comprised of pharmaceutical grade, and food grade. Based on the application, the market is segmented to food, pet & pet food, and pharmaceuticals. Whereas, based on the region the market is widely spread in United States, China, Japan, Europe and more others.

Key Segmentation of the global Acesulfame Potassium market:

The Acesulfame Potassium is segmented into:

By type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

By Application

Food

Pet & Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

