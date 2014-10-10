The enhanced properties in hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber result from the addition of hydrogen in regular nitrile butadiene rubber to raise the butadiene capacity of the carbon-based polymer foundation. Typical applications of this product include automotive seals, synchronous timing belts, hoses, and various other components used for oil field explorations and other manufacturing processes. Thus, the market is expected to see an upward curve owing to all the applications.

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market 2019 is one of the fastest growing markets among all the assisting products market. Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) are being used in every industrial process to make pumping activities faster and effortless.

Rubber compounds mixed with hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber and highly saturated nitrile (HSN) rubber are known for strength and retention of properties after exposure to heat, oil, weathering and many industrial chemicals. HNBR delivers resistance to oil, gas and steam that is superior to standard nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) and other polymers.

Medical Gloves, Hoses and belts, Cables, Automotive Seals, Synchronous Belts, etc. Because of the wide application of the HNBR, the products are of a wider range.

According to Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share, and growth rate of hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia, and India. Based on the products, the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate includes Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method, NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation, and NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method. On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate application includes automotive, oil fields, and others.

Leading players in the hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) market includes Dow, DSM, ExxonMobil, Lanxess, Baling, FPC, Bluestar, Huntsman, Purolite, and, Seals Eastern

The machinery, construction, medical, and plastic industry segments are predicted to demonstrate decent growth during the forecast period.

Key Segmentation of the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber market

By Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

India

Based on products

Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method

NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation

NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method

Based on applications

Automotive

Oil Fields

Others

What to expect from the Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

Who should buy this report?

– Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

