Global Portland cement Market Strategies to Increase Productivity by 2025. Portland cement industry is segmented by different application and geography. The application segment of the market is led by the infrastructure & residential applications since past few years.

Portland Cement Market 2019 report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Portland Cement Market provides a detailed analysis of Portland Cement Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Geographical segment of the market is dominated by Asia-Pacific region, trailed by Europe and North America. Moreover, rapid urbanization in the region will increase the demand for production as well as consumption of Portland cement. This will certainly result in driving the Portland cement market in upcoming years in Asia-Pacific region. However, Latin America is anticipated to witness moderate growth as the growth of construction & infrastructure industries would be slow in this region over the forecast period.

The global Portland cement market size is anticipated to record a significant growth at a Remarkable CAGR and reach highest USD billion tons in terms of volume by the end of the forecast period. There are two types of Portland cements, namely portland cement (OPC) & white portland cement. In addition, white Portland cement market acquires the highest market share in the global white cement market, however it is more expensive as compared to portland cement.

Major factor driving the portland cement consumption is rising demand from the infrastructure as well as construction sectors especially in developing economies. Some other factors contributing towards market’s growth include ease in availability and low cost of raw materials required while manufacturing portland cement like limestone and shale. On the other hand, manufacturing, mining and transportation of cement requires energy in large volume that results in causing air pollution. Moreover, severe exposure can result in serious health disorders including lung cancer and chemical burns.

Competitive landscape of the Portland cement market is fragmented for better analysis. Key players operating in the Portland cement market across the globe include CNBM, Mitsubishi Cement Corporation, National Cement Company of California, Lafarge SA, Holcim, Federal White Cement, Ltd., Heidelberg, Drake Cement LLC, Salt River Materials GroupAnhui Conch, QUIKRETE Italcementi and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Moreover, several manufacturers in the market are looking forward to expand their portland cement manufacturing industry emerging economies as these economies are expected to witness substantial growth in construction and infrastructure industry. Moreover, in order to expand their business across the globe vendors can participate into mergers & acquisitions, collaborations as well as partnerships. Additionally, QUIKRETE offers Type I, Type II as well as Type III cements used by the construction & infrastructure industries.

The “Global Portland cement Market” is segmented as-

Application Segmentation

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Portland cement Market’:

Analysis about future prospects as well as Global Portland cement market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels, distributors and portland cement market share.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations and applications.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy managers and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

