Hypercalcemia is a condition when calcium levels within the body rise with the serum calcium level greater than 2.6 mmol/L which results in various problems such as kidney stones, weak bones. Hypercalcemia treatment may include surgical removal of the overactive glands or it can be either through drugs. Blood tests are also being done to the access level of blood calcium. The rise in the number of cancer patients and the advent of new technology for the treatment is increasing the number of hypercalcemia patients.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The higher incidence of multiple myeloma is contributing to the market growth

The availability of appropriate drug therapy alternatives over surgery is driving the market growth

The rise in healthcare awareness and expenditure has increased for hypercalcemia

The treatment severally affects the nervous system which hampers the market growth

By Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Calcimimetic Agents, Calcitonin, Denusomab, Glucocorticoids, Pipeline Analysis),

(Bisphosphonates, Calcimimetic Agents, Calcitonin, Denusomab, Glucocorticoids, Pipeline Analysis), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail),

(Direct Tenders, Retail), Application (Mild Hypercalcemia, Moderate Hypercalcemia, Severe Hypercalcemia),

(Mild Hypercalcemia, Moderate Hypercalcemia, Severe Hypercalcemia), End User (Hospitals, Clinics)

In March 2019, Cipla has launched cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in the US. These tablets are used for the secondary treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients who are suffering with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the U.S. market. This product launch will expand the product portfolio of the company and will boost its sales in the global market’

In September 2016, FUJIREBIO EUROPE launches the 3RD GENERATION ASSAY LUMIPULSE G WHOLE PTH for automated aid in the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism OR hypoparathyroidism resulting from disorders of phosphorus and calcium metabolism. This launch will expand the company product portfolio and increase its market share.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

