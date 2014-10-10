The sources of data and information mentioned in the ROSACEA TREATMENT report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Rosacea is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that is characterized by redness on skin. The symptoms are most common at cheeks, nose and forehead. The blush of redness can also spreads to other parts such as ears, chest and back. It could be triggered due to heat, caffeine or stress.

Rosacea is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed as acne, making it hard to find out the exact prevalence rate of the disease. This disease is more prevalent in fair skin people. An estimated of 14 million people in the America suffers from rosacea.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing prevalence rate of the disease acts as driver of market growth

Growing awareness about rosacea and its available therapeutics will increase the market size

Off-label usage of medicines for rosacea can also restrict the market growth

Rosacea is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed as acne hampers the market growth

By Type (Erythematotelangiectatic Rosacea, Papulopustular Rosacea, Ocular Rosacea, Phymatous Rosacea),

(Erythematotelangiectatic Rosacea, Papulopustular Rosacea, Ocular Rosacea, Phymatous Rosacea), Drugs Class (Antibiotics, Immunosuppressants, Corticosteroids, Others),

(Antibiotics, Immunosuppressants, Corticosteroids, Others), Drugs (Rhofade, Mirvaso, Oracea, Others),

(Rhofade, Mirvaso, Oracea, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Others),

(Oral, Topical, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

Product Expansion:

In August 2019, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U. S. FDA for FMX103 (minocycline) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. This application is based on the positive topline results of phase III clinical trials of FMX103. This drug candidate will be an efficacious treatment with a well-tolerated profile and will be present in a convenient topical foam formulation

In January 2017, ALLERGAN received the U. S. FDA approval for RHOFADE topical cream used for treatment of adults with persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea. The approval was based on two clinical trials which met the primary efficacy endpoint. This approval will provide ALLERGAN all the right for production and commercialization of this novel formulation.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

