Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- BioAxone, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Cerebral cavernous malformation is also known as cavernous angioma is rare genetic disorders characterized by loss function in one of three cerebral cavernous malformations genes which resulting in over-production of Rho kinase in cerebral endothelial cells which eventually leads to benign endothelial cell tumors that cause headache, seizures and neurological deficits such as paralysis.

According to the statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the prevalence of cerebral cavernous malformation is estimated to be about 0.5 % of the population worldwide. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Cerebral Cavernous Malformation Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Familial Cerebral Cavernous Malformation, Sporadic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation),

(Familial Cerebral Cavernous Malformation, Sporadic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation), Treatment (Medication, Surgery),

(Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Antiepileptic, Pain Management),

(Antiepileptic, Pain Management), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable),

(Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In March 2018, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, received the acceptance of an investigational new drug (IND) application from the FDA for REC-994, a potent, selective superoxide dismutase mimetic for phase I clinical trial in the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformation. This drug has been granted by orphan designation by the FDA for the symptomatic treatment of symptomatic cerebral cavernous malformation also by the EMA for the treatment of familial cerebral cavernous malformation. If trial successful, it will be first ever non-surgical treatment options for patients living with cerebral cavernous malformation throughout the world.

In February 2016, BioAxone received Fast-Track grant from the NIH Small Business and Innovation Research Program (SBIR) and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) for BA-1049, a small molecule kinase inhibitor for the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations. This grant will allow the company to collaborate with consortium of industry and academic partners to develop the first effective drug to treat cerebral cavernous malformations.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

