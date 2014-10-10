By efficiently using technology, innovative applications and expertise, this Electric Transporters Market research report has been prepared which effectively manages large and complex market data tables. This business document explains market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as conducts thorough analysis of patents and major market players to present a competitive landscape. The Electric Transporters Market report also comprises of reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The Electric Transporters Market report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.The Electric Transporters market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 8.83 billion by 2028. Increase in preference for visual advertising and promotional strategies in commercial spaces, marketing practices and availability of increasing OTT-based content are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Key industry competitors include Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd, Terra Motors, Gogoro Inc., GenZe by Mahindra, Vmoto Limited, BMW AG, Kiwano, Razor USA LLC, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Airwheel Holding Ltd., AllCell Technologies LLC, BOXX Corporation, NinebotUS and Hama GmbH & Co KG.

Electric transporter is a vehicle which is used of transportation of goods as well as passengers. Electric transporter mostly used for short distance to reach the destination.

Electric Transporter Vehicle Type Outlook

Electric scooter

Electric bike

Electric skateboards

Electric Transporter Battery Type Outlook

Sealed Lead Acid

NiMH

Li-Ion

Table of Contents

Electric Transporters Research Report

Chapter 1 Electric Transporters Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Electric Transporters Forecast

The study objectives of this report are:

– To analyze global Electric Transporters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

– To present the Electric Transporters development in United States, Europe and China.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

– To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

