According to this study, over the next five years the Data Monetization market will register a 54.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4350 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Monetization business, shared in Chapter 3.

Some Of The Key Players In The Market Include: Accenture, Viavi Solutions, Infosys, SAP, Adastra, Mahindra Comviva, Alepo, EMC, ALC, Redknee, SAS, Monetize Solutions, Reltio, IBM, Teradata, CellOS Software, Altruist India/Connectiva, Samsung ARTIK, 1010DATA, Dawex Systems and others.

Data Monetization is primarily split into: On-Premises and Cloud. And On-Premises are the most widely used type which takes up about 67.77% of the global market in 2016.

United States is the largest sales region of Data Monetization in the world in the past few years. United States market took up about 41.26% the global market in 2016, while EU was 26.95%.

Through the data generated by cloud, big data and mobile tools, enterprises can effectively see changes in the market, demographic changes, market behaviors and patterns. And accordingly change the enterprise’s asset portfolio, adjust the marketing strategy.

Accenture, IBM, SAS, Infosys, Viavi Solutions and Adastra are the key suppliers in the global Data Monetization market. Top 3 took up about 44% of the global market in 2016.

Data monetization, a form of monetization, is the act of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources. Typically these benefits accrue as revenue or expense savings, but may also include market share or corporate market value gains. Data monetization leverages data generated through business operations, available exogenous data or content, as well as data associated with individual actors such as that collected via electronic devices and sensors participating in the internet of things. For example, the ubiquity of the internet of things is generating location data and other data from sensors and mobile devices at an ever increasing rate. The data in this report is based on data analytics software fees and service fees for Data Monetization.

Data Monetization Market by Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Data Monetization Market by Application

Telecom

Finance & Banking

E-Commerce & Retail

Network & Software

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Content: Data Monetization Market

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

Main Aspects covered in the Data Monetization Market Report

Overview of the Data Monetization market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

Industry Chain Suppliers of Data Monetization Market with Contact Information

