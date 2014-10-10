This global Industrial Pumps Market report gives an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This report helps clients to be acquainted with new opportunities in the industry and most important customers for the business growth and increased revenue. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is carried out in this Industrial Pumps Market report to make sure that the By efficiently using technology, innovative applications and expertise, this Industrial Pumps Market research report has been prepared which effectively manages large and complex market data tables. This business document explains Industrial Pumps Market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as conducts thorough analysis of patents and major market players to present a competitive landscape. The report also comprises of reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The Industrial Pumps Market report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods

Global industrial pumps market size is estimated to be at USD 109.90 billion by 2028. It is projected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 6.4%.

Some of the major players in industrial pumps market are AR North America, Colfax Corporation, Global Pump, Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd., Haight Pumps, ITT INC., Iwaki America Inc., Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Vaughan Company, SPX FLOW, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH and SEKO S.p.A.

Growing use of industrial pumps in various applications including waste water treatment and chemicals is likely to drive the market. The economic development leads to expansion in industrial infrastructure which, in turn, drives the market for industrial pumps.

Key Market Categories-: Industrial Pumps Market

By Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Reciprocating Pumps

Rotary Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Turbine Pumps

ADI Process Pumps

Booster Pumps

Piston Pumps

By Capacity

Small Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

By Position

Submersible pumps

Non-Submersible pumps

By Driving Force

Engine driven pumps

Electrical driven pumps

By End Users

Construction

Water and wastewater

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining

Industrial

Municipal

Power

o Food & Beverage

o Others

Few of the questions addressed in this industrial pumps market report-

What will the market development rate of industrial pumps market up to 2028?

Who are the top manufacturers working in this industrial pumps market ?

What are the market tools and techniques on the basis of which the industrial pumps market is evaluated?

What is the essential features related industrial pumps market mentioned the report?

Major Highlights of TOC: Industrial Pumps Market

Chapter One: Industrial Pumps Market Industry Overview

1.1 Industrial Pumps Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Industrial Pumps Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Industrial Pumps Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Industrial Pumps Market Size by Demand

2.3 Industrial Pumps Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Industrial Pumps Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Industrial Pumps Market Size by Type

3.3 Industrial Pumps Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Industrial Pumps Market

4.1 Industrial Pumps Sales

4.2 Industrial Pumps Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

