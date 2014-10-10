The sources of data and information mentioned in the CENTRONUCLEAR MYOPATHIES DRUG report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Centronuclear Myopathy is a rare genetic disease which primarily causes muscle weakness. The protein myotubularin which is essential for our ability to breathe and swallow is either missing or dysfunctional due to a mutation to the MTM1 gene. This protein is essential for our muscles to contract. Many patients with centronuclear myopathy need immediate intervention and need around-the-clock care including ventilator support in a feeding tube.

According to the statistics published in the Valerion Therapeutics, it was estimated the overall prevalence of this disease is 1: 50,000 male births. Huge financial support from the government and increase in strategic alliances between the companies are key factors for market growth.

By Types (Myotubular Myopathy, Autosomal Centronuclear Myopathies and Others),

(Myotubular Myopathy, Autosomal Centronuclear Myopathies and Others), Treatment (Night Time Ventilation, Gastrostomy, Physiotherapy, Antibiotics and Others),

(Night Time Ventilation, Gastrostomy, Physiotherapy, Antibiotics and Others), Diagnosis (Muscle Biopsy, Molecular Testing and Others),

(Muscle Biopsy, Molecular Testing and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others),

In August 2019, Dynacure in a collaboation with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of Centronuclear Myopathies. With the Orphan Drug designation, companies can obtain financial incentives from the government along with 7 year period marketing exclusivity.

In November 2017, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. out-licensed worldwide development and commercialization right to Dyanacure for IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx (Dyn101), a generation 2.5 antisense drug targeting dynamin 2 receptor for the treatment of centronuclear myopathy (CNM). Under the deal terms, Dyanacure paid USD 5.00 million as a licensee fee and eligible to pay additional cash of nearly USD 205.00 million as milestone payment. Additionally, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is entitled to receive royalties on future net sales of the product. This collaboration provides potential treatment for patients suffering from centronuclear myopathy.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

