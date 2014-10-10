The sources of data and information mentioned in the NUCLEIC ACID LABELING report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Global nucleic acid labeling market is registering a subatantial CAGR of 9.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the trend of personalized medicine and advancements in tools for synthetic genome designs.

Nucleic acid can be labeled by methods including incorporation of fluorescent tags, enzymes and biotins. The labeled nucleic acid is used for applications including PCR, FISH, blotting, microarrays, DNA sequencing and in situ hybridization. They are complex biomolecules and responsible for the transfer of genetic information in living beings.

By Products (Reagents & Kits, Services),

(Reagents & Kits, Services), Labeling Technique (PCR, Nick Translation, Random Primer, In Vitro Transcription, Reverse Transcription, End Labeling),

(PCR, Nick Translation, Random Primer, In Vitro Transcription, Reverse Transcription, End Labeling), Application (DNA Sequencing, PCR, FISH, Microarray, In Situ Hybridization, Blotting, Other Application)

Due to trend of personalized medicine the market is growing

Increasing genomic and enzymology research is helping the market to grow

Increasing health awareness among people on healthcare issues is driving the growth of market

Inefficient skilled personnel will act as a market restraint

High cost, complexity of techniques could adversely affect the market growth.

In July 2015, Creative Bioarray launched a range of chromosome probes for gene amplification and translocation. Chromosome Painting Probes consists of series of Probes ranging from WCP Y FISH Probe, WCP X FISH Probe, WCP 22 FISH Probe to WCP 1 FISH Probe. Customers may use probes for deletion, gene amplification, translocation and chromosomal aneuploidies associated with tumor and genetic disease profiling; this makes molecular diagnostic technology important for clinical diagnosis and pharmaceutical industry

In June 2018, New England Biolabs introduced new NEBNext single cell input RNA library prep kit to detect increased transcript with ultra-low input amounts. This will be enabling distinction between sample variation and experimental variation. This will help the company in further advancement and innovation

1 Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Nucleic Acid Labeling Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Nucleic Acid Labeling Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size by Regions

5 North America Nucleic Acid Labeling Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Nucleic Acid Labeling Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Labeling Revenue by Countries

8 South America Nucleic Acid Labeling Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Nucleic Acid Labeling by Countries

10 Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Segment by Type

11 Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Segment by Application

12 Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

