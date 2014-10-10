The sources of data and information mentioned in the CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.; Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Fortis Healthcare; London School of Hygiene L& Tropical Medicine – CureME; Dr Batra’s; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; K-PAX Pharmaceuticals among others.

Global chronic fatigue syndrome market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various authorities of the world providing valuable guidelines and therapeutic standards.

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis is a chronic disorder associated with long term fatigue and tiredness in patients. These symptoms cannot be defined by any particular condition and even with continued rest the condition of the patient is not improved. This disorder is not very well known and no solidified information is available for its cause.

By Type (Immune Enhancer & Antivirals, Sleep Enhancing, CNS Stimulants, Others),

(Immune Enhancer & Antivirals, Sleep Enhancing, CNS Stimulants, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes)

Continued research and government support regarding the development and awareness regarding the chronic fatigue syndrome is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various different market players and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of diagnostics tests and treatment for the disorder; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the disease is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Absence of information regarding the treatments and drug combination available for the treatment of symptoms of the disease is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. announced that they had received positive results for their study involving blood-based real-time diagnostic test conducted by Stanford University for the identification of moderate to severe ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome). The disease currently has no standardized diagnostic tests available commercially to help the physicians conclude for a definitive diagnosis. This will help in better understanding of the disorder while also improving the therapeutic development process

In September 2017, NIH (The National Institutes of Health) announced that they had established a new research study for the research on myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). This study will include awarding of four grants with a total cost amounting upto USD 7 million. This will also include support from various other institutes and centers working towards effective resolution of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS)

