Danaher; Abbott. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BD, Trinity Biotech Ireland, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Calypte, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., MedMira Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics, OraSure Technologies, Inc., others

Succinct Description of the Market:

Points of care testing or decentralized testing are the testing that can be done without any clinical staff and it provides results immediately. They can be performed anywhere outside the laboratory as mostly these devices are handheld. Blood glucose monitors, home pregnancy tests, fertility testing products are some of the common types of the disposable POCT devices. Disposable POCT devices are those which once used, cannot be used again. Pregnancy testing kits are those which are used to detect whether a female is pregnant or not and is done with the urine sample. This device is one of the best example of the disposable POCT devices.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Disposable POCT Devices Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Glucose Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Other POC Products ),

(Prescription-Based Testing, OTC Testing), End- User (Professional Diagnostic Centers, Home Care, Research Laboratories, Other End Users)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Increasing infectious disease worldwide is driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development.

Increasing demand for home based POC devices is major factor driving the growth of this market.

High price of the devices is restraining the market growth

Strict and time consuming regulatory policies which is increasing development period for the product which is also restraining the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Sight Diagnostics announced the launch of their new point-of-care blood diagnostics system called OLO which is specially designed to analyze the single-use cartridges manually with the drops of the patient’s blood. This will help the clinicians to perform test easily at their office

In January 2015, The Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (IBN) of A STAR announced the launch of their new paper based disposable device which will help the people to detect dengue within 20 minutes. The disease can be detected through the saliva. This new test will detect the primary and secondary dengue infections and will help the patients to get treatment faster

