Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- CollaborateMD Inc, Pegasystems Inc, InfoMC, Incedo Inc, MPN Software Systems Inc, HealthTec Software Inc, General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth Inc, Productivity-Quality Systems Inc, Greenway Health, LLC, Henry Schein Inc, others

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global practice management systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the new reforms in the healthcare industry, rise in the facilities and increase in the digitalization and automation in healthcare industry

Practice Management Systems is a form of software which is used in the medical offices to deal day to day operations. Practice Management Systems are generally use to perform financial and administration functions. The software is beneficial as it is incorporated with electronic medical records. Small and medium sized businesses are the most common users of practice management software. Practice management system has various functionality including reminder notes for physicians and staff, checks for quality assurance, manage collections and payments, automate charge entries & print bills and many others

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Practice Management Systems Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Integrated, Standalone),

(Integrated, Standalone), Component (Software, Services),

(Software, Services), Delivery Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On Premise-Based),

(Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On Premise-Based), End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies, Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

New reforms in the healthcare industry will accelerate the market growth

Increasing physician facilities across the country is driving the growth of the market

Increasing pressure to manage the cost and time for the healthcare facilities is another factor for the growth of this market

Requires rigorous practice and training while managing the software which is restraining the market growth

Leakage of personal data of patients hampers the growth of this market

Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Patterson Veterinary announced the joint venture with Cure Partners in order to new software NaVetor. NaVetor is a cloud-based practice management software and service which provides electronic medical records, white board, inventory reporting, quick-view dashboard and conversion and training. The software would help veterinary professionals in performing veterinary practices

In April 2018, eClinicalWorks announced that Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa, which is a private speciality medical group of lowa, showed interest in the cloud-centric EHR solution of eClinicalWorks for its providers. Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa planned its growth with excellent patient care through the ER solutions. The cloud-centric EHR solution would help in linking demographic of patients with their medical records including billing, insurance and claims data

