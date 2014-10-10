Market Analysis: Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is driven due to reduction in operational expenditure which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 4.19 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in hyper-converged infrastructure market are Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco, DataCore Software, FUJITSU, HyperGrid, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Nutanix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Scale Computing, Maxta, Inc, StorMagic, Lenovo, Pivot3, VMware, Inc, NetApp, Synology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc and Diamanti, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Hyper-converged infrastructure can be defined as an infrastructure which integrates visualization, compute, networking & storage resources. In hyper-converged infrastructure each resource handles a discrete component for a particular purpose which processes the data through single policy engine. It has high scalability in virtualization-ready environment.

Market Drivers:

Rising concern for data recovery & protection all over the organization across the globe drives the HCI demand

Hyper-converged infrastructure typically reduces the operational as well as capital expenditure within the organization.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of technological infrastructure & awareness in many countries as in many countries the data is still stored on papers.

The hypervisor which are for hyper-converged infrastructure are vendor dependent which restraints the market & limits the scope.

Market Segmentation:

By Component Hardware Software

By Application Data Center Consolidation Virtualizing Critical Applications Virtual Desktop Infrastructure {VDI} Remote Office Branch Office {ROBO} Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery Others

By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecom Healthcare Government Energy Education Manufacturing Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In May 2018, Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud has been launched by red Hat which will combine open stack & ceph which will reduce the complexity & grow the capacity.

In February 2018, A new innovative solution launched i.e. hyperconvergence at the rack level has been launched by Dell EMC for maintaining & deploying converged infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Global hyper-converged infrastructure market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hyper-converged infrastructure market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

