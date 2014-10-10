This market report is great source to not only achieve insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative but also to know the businesses with most-detailed market segmentation in the industry. With the market statistics mentioned in the Canola-based Products report, it has become possible to gain global perspective for the international business. The key research methodology used here by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. No stone is left unturned while analysing the market and preparing this Canola-based Products Market research report in a presentable form to meet the anticipation of users.

Global Canola-based Products Market is set to witness a sub substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. High nutritional value of the canola oil and rising awareness about the health benefits of canola are the factor for the growth of this market.

Canola oil is a vegetable oil obtained from a range of rapeseed which is small in erucic acid compared to colza oil. They are very good for health as they contain omega-3 and omega-6 which is very beneficial for heart. They are widely used in high protein meals and blofuel feedstock. Canola oil has a distinctive profile of fatty acids; have low saturated fatty acids, and high monounsaturated fatty acids. They are widely used in application such as cooking, processed job, lubricants, personel care among others.

Market Drivers:

High oleic acid properties in canola oil aid in lowering the level of bad cholesterol; this factor will drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the benefits of canola can also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising usage of remaining material as livestock feed also acts as a market driver

Due to anti- aging properties of canola, they are widely used in personal care products which will boost the market growth

Segmentation: Global Canola-based Products Market

By Uses

High Protein Meal

BloFuel Feedstock

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Drums

Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel

Store- Based

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores, Others

Non- Store Based

By Application

Cooking

Processed Food

Lubricants

Personal Care

Biofuels

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Cargill announced the launch of their new high oleic canola oil which has less saturated oil. This can be used for the high fry and is produced by using canola hybrid which has less saturated fat. They have the ability to maintain taste, quality and shelf life of the product. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and bad cholesterol

In September 2016, Canadian Agro India announced the launch of their new canola oil brand Canapure. They will be in introducing canapure in different capacities such as 5 litres, 1 litres, 2 litres and 15 litres. Canapure is made from 100% pure Canadian Canola, naturally reinforced by Omega 3 vitamin E. This launch will strengthen their position in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global canola- based products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of canola- based products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global canola- based products market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Sunora Foods, Jivo, Arla Foods amba, Richardson International Limited, Cargill, Incorporated., KTC Edibles, The J.M. Smucker Company, Bunge North America, Inc., Canaddin Pride Foods Inc., Manishankar Oils Private Limited., Macquarie Oil Co, BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L., Louis Dreyfus Company among others.

Research Methodology: Global Canola-based Products Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

