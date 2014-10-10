Market Analysis: Global Microporous Insulation Market

Global Microporous Insulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 193.55 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of microporous insulation from various applications is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in microporous insulation market are Promat International NV, Morgan Advanced Materials, Unicorn Insulations Limited, Johns Manville, NICHIAS Corporation, Thermodyne Engineering System, Unifrax, Elmelin Ltd, Advanced Ceramics Corp, Kingspan Group, KYUNGDONG ONE CO. LTD, LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO.,LTD., McAllister Mills, Inc., REFRALTEC, Silca Service and Distribution Company for Insulation Materials mbH, TECHNO PHYSIK Engineering GmbH, ZIRCAR Ceramics., Murugappa Group.

Market Definition: Global Microporous Insulation Market

Microporous materials are the materials that are create with small orifices which have diameter less than 2nm. These materials are usually used in laboratories to easily contaminate the free exchange of gases. Microporous materials are highly preferred in various industries like energy, power, oil & gas, aerospace etc. which is fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increase demand in aerospace and defence industry is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand in oil & gas industries for high thermal resistant materials are driving the market

Market Restraints:

High production cost is the major factor restraining the market

Increasing demand of aqua phobic material in humid conditions is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Microporous Insulation Market

By Product Type

Rigid Boards & Panels

Flexible Panels

Others Moldable Products Machined Parts Pourable Products



By Applications

Industrial Iron & Steel Glass Cement Non-Ferrous Metal Ceramic

Energy & Power Conventional Power Generation Nuclear Power Generation Fuel Cells

Oil & Gas Petrochemical Transportation

Aerospace & Defence Aerospace Naval & Sea Army Munition

Others Automotive Consumer Appliances



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Solvay announced the launch of their multi-layer microporous vacuum channel for resin infusion. VAC-PLY VMS3 which is specially designed to remove the dry spot during resin infusion processes by maximising the air. They also reduce the resin penetration by improving the linear adhesive bond.

In February 2018, Tejin Limited announced that they will increase the capacity of Matsuyama Factory which will expand the production of MIRA IM high-performance microporous membrane production. The main aim is to meet the increasing demand of the product. These MIRA IM is very useful as heat exchangers and fuel cells in the energy field.

Competitive Analysis: Global Microporous Insulation Market

Global microporous insulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microporous insulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Microporous Insulation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

