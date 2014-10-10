Market Analysis: Global Sensor Bearing Market

Global Sensor Bearing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for the effective and efficient levels of product being offered.

Few of the major competitors currently working in sensor bearing market are JTEKT Corporation; THE TIMKEN COMPANY; mageba; Beijing Zhongxuan Bailian Technology Co., Ltd.; Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Nachi Europe GmbH; Schaeffler AG; NTN Corporation; SKF; NSK Ltd.; Thomson Industries, Inc.; Fersa Bearings; ABB; Thermometrics Corporation and Waukesha Bearings Corporation.

Market Definition: Global Sensor Bearing Market

Sensor bearings are semiconductor equipment that are used in various automotive, material handling devices; they are installed in compact and hard to reach locations of various machinery where there is a need to detect the various environmental and mechanical circumstances such as temperature, vibration, etc.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand for effective and modern bearings that are durable and require low maintenance; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in demand from various end-use industries for the product is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand for off-highway equipments and material handling equipment; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Vulnerable nature of the materials used in the production of the products acting as a restraint to the market growth

Availability of cheaper substitute products which perform just as effectively is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of after-sales services provided by various major manufacturers hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Sensor Bearing Market

By Functionality Speed Temperature Vibration Displacement Others

By Application ABS Material Handling Equipment Electric Motors Others

By End-Use Industry Automotive Transportation Metal & Mining Oil & Gas Aerospace & Defense Others

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ABB announced the launch of wireless condition-monitoring bearing sensor that is proven to enhance the safety of the application they are installed in and also provides regular information regarding the bearing to the user informing them when to schedule the maintenance for the same.

In October 2018, Schaeffler AG announced that they had completed the merger of INA Bearings India Private Limited and LuK India Private Limited with Schaeffler India Ltd. The combined organisation will be a leader of automotive and industrial products supplier in the market as it will be able to provide bearings, mobility solutions and other transportation services across different industrial applications.

Competitive Analysis: Global Sensor Bearing Market

Global sensor bearing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sensor bearing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

