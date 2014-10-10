Market Analysis: Global Low Migration Inks Market

Global Low Migration Inks Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.10 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.99% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness and affects conventional inks have on the contents of the packaging.

Few of the major competitors currently working in low migration inks market are Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; hubergroup Deutschland GmbH; HP Development Company, L.P.; Kao Collins Corporation; Wikoff Color Corporation; TOYO INK CO., LTD.; Sun Chemical; Flint Group; INX International Ink Co.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Altana; MHM Holding GmbH; Epple Druckfarben AG; HAPA AG; RUCO Druckfarben; Nazdar; T&K TOKA Corporation; Durst; Kao Chimigraf; Encres Dubuit; FUJIFILM Corporation; SEIKO EPSON CORP.; SPGPrints B.V. and Marabu GmbH & Co. KG.

Market Definition: Global Low Migration Inks Market

Low migration inks are specialised inks, which are specially made to decrease the migration of these inks in specific packaging conditions such as, in food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care and pharmaceuticals where the migration of inks can contaminate the products or contents inside the packaging if they are contacted with conventional inks. This migration of inks occurs when the ink printed on the substrates transfers to the other side due to the presence of external gases or heat exposure, moisture and water contamination.

Market Drivers:

Presence of regulations and compliances and their strictness regarding the usage of low migration inks in food & beverages over conventional inks is expected to positively affect the market growth

High growth of the packaged food & beverages along with growth in demand of cosmetics & personal care products, which are two of the major applications of low migration inks is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Higher cost of the product as compared to conventional ink present in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Low Migration Inks Market

By Process Flexography Gravure Offset Digital

By End-Use Industry Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Wikoff Color Corporation announced, that they had agreed to acquire Braden Sutphin Ink Company to significantly expand their share and capabilities in the North America region. This acquisition is complementary to Wikoff’s current business model, which puts the needs of the consumers first

In June 2017, Flint Group announced, the launch of new sheetfed UV low-migration ink series, “UltraCURA Sens”, “UltraCURA Sens Plas” and “UltraCURA Sens Bases”. These products launched specifically for food packaging and use in coated and uncoated papers

Competitive Analysis: Global Low Migration Inks Market

Global low migration inks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of low migration inks market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

